Jansen performed an individual workout at spring training Wednesday and doesn't appear to have any physical limitations heading into the regular season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Jansen didn't pitch after Sept. 12 last season following a stint on the COVID-19 injured list, but he had a normal offseason and is preparing to return to his familiar role as the Red Sox's closer. However, with Jansen in the final year of his contract and with the Red Sox not profiling as a major contender in the American League coming off an 84-loss season, Boston is reportedly listening to trade offers for the 36-year-old reliever, per Christopher Smith and Sean McAdam of The Springfield Republican. No trade appears to be imminent at this time, so fantasy managers should still head into the draft season with the assumption that Jansen will remain in Boston by the time Opening Day arrives. Jansen is no longer one of the game's elite closers, but he was still serviceable enough when healthy in 2023, logging a 3.63 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB in 44.2 innings while converting 29 of 33 save chances.