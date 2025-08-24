Harrison is being considered to start Monday's series opener against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

After the Red Sox shuttled Walker Buehler to the bullpen Friday, the club needs a starter for Monday. Harrison, who is currently at Triple-A Worcester, is one of the candidates being considered. Richard Fitts, who is on Boston's roster and was available to pitch out of the bullpen Saturday, is the other. If Harrison is tabbed to start, it would be his debut in a Boston uniform more than two months after he was the key acquisition from San Francisco in the Rafael Devers trade. He's pitched to a 3.69 ERA and 1.61 WHIP while striking out 46 and walking 25 over 46.1 innings for the WooSox. Since Fitts was not needed out of the bullpen Saturday, he may have the inside track to start Monday.