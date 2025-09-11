Red Sox's Kyle Harrison: Makes Boston debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison allowed three hits, hit a batter and struck out two over three scoreless relief innings in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.
Harrison pitched the final three innings in a piggyback outing that was started by Payton Tolle (two innings). Harrison isn't fully built up after a series of stops and starts over the last couple of weeks that included an ankle injury. He could be a factor later in September, as he unlikely has the same innings limits of rookies Tolle and Connelly Early.
