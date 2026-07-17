Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Contributes to win

Yoshida went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in a 10-0 win over Tampa Bay in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

Yoshida jumped on the first pitch he saw in the fourth inning -- a sinker that didn't sink -- and curled it inside the foul pole down the right-field line. It was his fourth homer of the season and third in the last nine contests. Yoshida has hit safely in his last seven starts, going 13-for-29 (.448) with four doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored during that stretch. He's not an everyday starter but is finding regular work at designated hitter against right-handers.