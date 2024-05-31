Yoshida (thumb) began swinging off a tee Thursday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
As noted Wednesday, manager Alex Cora said Yoshida will wear a guard on the thumb to protect the area of the injury. His return from the injured list is dependent on how Yoshida feels as he progresses.
