Yoshida (shoulder) has increased the intensity of his throwing program while playing catch out to 75 feet, MLB.com reports.
Yoshida had been throwing out to 120 feet prior to being shut down in April. The club hasn't pegged an estimated return date for Yoshida, other than this report indicating July at the earliest. Even when Yoshida is ready to go, there's no guarantee he has a spot in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Restarts throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Back to taking swings•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Shut down after cortisone shot•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Struggling in throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Not close to rehab assignment•