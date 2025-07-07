Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Yoshida (shoulder) will "most likely" be activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida has played five rehab games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, going 4-for-14 with a 2:2 K:BB. He is with the Red Sox in Boston and will go through a workout Monday and "probably" another one Tuesday, according to Cora, before being activated for his season debut if all goes well. Yoshida's role upon his return is unclear, as Boston has already been struggling to find regular playing time for all its outfield and designated-hitter options. Yoshida made three starts at DH and two in left field during his rehab assignment.