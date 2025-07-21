Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Makes first outfield start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Cubs.
Yoshida made his first start in the field after a series of appearances as the designated hitter or a pinch hitter. He was eventually pinch hit for against lefty Drew Pomeranz. Yoshida has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored over seven games since coming off the injured list in the week leading up to the All-Star break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Productive in debut•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Likely returning Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Returning during homestand•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Getting test run at first base•