Yoshida started at designated hitter and went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

Yoshida made his season debut after missing the first 93 games while recovering from a shoulder injury. His rehab stint was relatively brief for having sat out such a long time -- five games, 17 plate appearances -- but Yoshida was ready for the majors. Boston's outfield was already a logjam with four players for three spots, but they had the DH spot to accommodate the at-bats for all four. Yoshida's return complicates matters.