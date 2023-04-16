Yoshida (hamstring) is hitting sixth as the designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Angels, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

As Red Sox manager Alex Cora predicted, Yoshida is able to return from his hamstring tightness for Sunday's series finale. The outfielder won't handle outfield duties, but he should be ready to return to that role in the coming days. Justin Turner will play first base with Yoshida in the DH position.