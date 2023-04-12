The Red Sox scratched Yoshida from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays due to right hamstring tightness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The injury isn't believed to be serious, but the Red Sox won't push the rookie to play at less than 100 percent in the early part of April. Raimel Tapia is now set to start in left field Wednesday with Enrique Hernandez moving over to center and Bobby Dalbec entering the lineup at shortstop.