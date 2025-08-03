default-cbs-image
Yoshida is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

With Houston sending a lefty (Framber Valdez) to the hill for the second day in a row, the left-handed-hitting Yoshida will once again take a seat. With Yoshida out of the lineup, Rob Refsnyder will serve as Boston's designated hitter in the series finale.

