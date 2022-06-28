Eovaldi (back) played catch Monday and is expected to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Wednesday's session will be Eovaldi's first time throwing off a mound since he landed on the injured list June 12. The right-hander is not currently with the team on its road trip.
