Eovaldi was dealing with hip tightness during Wednesday's start against the Angels, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

It's Eovaldi starting feeling the sensation Tuesday, but he was treated and felt fine doing his prep work for Wednesday's start. The issue appears to have impacted his four-seamer, which averaged a below-normal 94 mph. He averaged 96.7 mph over his first 11 starts. "Yeah, probably that's it," manager Alex Cora said. "He pitched well. He got us 5 scoreless innings. The stuff wasn't great but he did a good job changing speeds, using his offspeed pitches." Cora added that he doesn't think Eovaldi will miss his next start while noting the pitcher will have an additional day off when Boston if off Monday.