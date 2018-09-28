Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Gets another start Saturday
Eovaldi is listed as the Red Sox's starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
After Eovaldi fanned 10 hitters over five innings to pick up the win in his start Monday against the Orioles, the expectation was that he would shift to the bullpen, where he's expected to work during the postseason. However, with the Red Sox electing to skip Eduardo Rodriguez's final turn through the rotation, Eovaldi will get one more start to close out the regular season. While the matchup with a homer-happy Yankees offense is a challenging one, Eovaldi's recent form -- he's logged a 1.50 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his last four appearances -- may embolden fantasy owners to roll the dice with him.
