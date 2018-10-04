Eovaldi will start Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Tuesday should the series last longer than the minimum, though he will be available out of the bullpen for Game 1 on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Eovaldi will follow Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello in Boston's rotation. Across five appearances (four starts) in September, Eovaldi logged a 1.35 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a robust 27:8 K:BB over 20 innings. He will look to stymie his former team in Yankee Stadium next week.