Eovaldi (1-0) got the win in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Monday. He went seven innings and gave up one run on five hits while striking out five.

Eovaldi was regularly hitting triple-digits with his fastball, and his lively stuff helped give the Red Sox a 2-1 series lead over the Yankee. He'll likely pitch one of the first two games in the ALCS if the Red Sox are able to advance.