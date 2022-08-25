Eovaldi (shoulder) played catch Wednesday and could throw a bullpen session Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Eovaldi looks to be making positive progress in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation, which kept him from pitching since Aug. 12 before he was finally placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. As a result of the delayed IL placement, Eovaldi won't be eligible to return until next weekend at the earliest, but that could be a realistic target for the right-hander if he continues to navigate the buildup process without any setbacks. Brayan Bello will fill Eovaldi's spot in the rotation for the time being.
