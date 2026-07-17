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Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Awarded another start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sandoval will start Saturday's game against the Rays in Boston.

Sandoval will receive a second turn through the rotation after pitching well in his return from the 60-day injured list and in his Red Sox debut July 9, when he struck out five while allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk across 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox. The veteran southpaw may need another strong showing against the Rays to ensure he sticks in the rotation on a longer-term basis, as the Red Sox may not have a spot available for him once both Ranger Suarez (groin) and Connelly Early (elbow) return from the injured list.

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