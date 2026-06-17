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Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Completes second rehab start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sandoval (biceps) went three innings allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out four on Wednesday for Double-A Portland, reports Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

Sandoval, who has yet to make his season debut with Boston in 2026, completed another rehab outing Wednesday. The left-hander made his longest start through his rehab process thus far after pitching three efficient innings. The 29-year-old, who has not pitched at any level since 2024, originally had internal brace surgery on his elbow and is now experiencing left biceps discomfort.

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