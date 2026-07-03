Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Could join Boston's rotation

Sandoval (biceps) is an option to replace Connelly Early (elbow) in Boston's rotation, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy mentioned Sandoval or Brayan Bello as potential fill-ins for the Early, who is on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Sandoval, whose rehab assignment ends Saturday, will make one more rehab start at Double-A Portland this weekend, when the left-hander's scheduled to throw 70 pitches. That will allow him to be stretched out enough to make a start should the Red Sox call on him. With days off next week between series, Boston won't need a fifth starter until July 11.