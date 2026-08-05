Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Picks up first win

Sandoval (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings.

Sandoval worked around frequent traffic on the bases before Chicago finally broke through in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly. He returned for the sixth but walked the leadoff batter, prompting his exit, and watched from the dugout as the inherited runner came around to score. Fortunately for the left-hander, Boston erupted for 13 runs through the first six innings, handing him his first win of the season on a silver platter. Sandoval has now completed at least five innings in three of his five starts with the Red Sox, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 24 innings. He's scheduled to face the Athletics in his next start Sunday.