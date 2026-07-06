Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Returns from IL, will make start

The Red Sox reinstated Sandoval (biceps) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Sandoval is on the cusp of making his first appearance in the big leagues since June 21, 2024, as his recovery from internal brace surgery on his elbow and related setbacks had extended his stay on the shelf for more than two weeks. He's expected to make his Red Sox debut Thursday against the White Sox, either as a starter or bulk reliever, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. The left-hander ran his pitch count up to 68 in his final rehab start with Double-A Portland on Saturday, so he could be operating with a bit of a workload restriction Thursday.