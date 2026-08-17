Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Stumbles vs. Pittsburgh

Sandoval (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing seven runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out six.

The Pirates got to Sandoval early Sunday, scoring twice in the first inning before putting up a five spot in the fifth. Coming into the day, Sandoval had held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his previous four outings, posting a 2.61 ERA across 20.2 innings in that span. Sandoval's ERA now sits at 4.76 through seven starts (34 innings) this year with a 1.85 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB. The southpaw will look to bounce back his next time out, currently scheduled to come next weekend at home against the Giants.