Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Undergoes imaging
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandoval (biceps) underwent additional testing after being pulled from a rehab assignment, and the imaging revealed nothing alarming, MLB.com reports.
Sandoval, who was initially on rehab because of an elbow, developed a biceps issue in his second rehab outing and was shut down. It's encouraging that nothing of concern was found in the test results, but the Red Sox have not announced when Sandoval will begin throwing again.
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