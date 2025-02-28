Priester allowed two hits and two walks while striking out one over two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Tigers.

This was Priester's second Grapefruit League start. The right-hander threw 35 pitches (20 strikes) and escaped a first-inning bases-loaded jam by inducing a double-play grounder. He's added velocity to his preferred pitch, the sinker, which averaged 93.1 mph in 2024. On Thursday, none of his seven sinkers were below 94.2 mph. With three putative starters delayed or iffy for the start of the season -- Brayan Bello (shoulder), Kutter Crawford (knee) and Lucas Giolito (elbow) -- Priester could open the season as part of Boston's starting rotation. Once all hands are in good health, Priester is expected to be part of the rotation at Triple-A Worcester.