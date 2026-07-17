Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Could be activated Tuesday

Interim manager Chad Tracy said Friday that Suarez's (groin) stay on the 15-day injured list should be very short-term, and he could be activated when eligible Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Suarez was diagnosed with a left groin strain last week, and he was forced to miss the All-Star Game. It sounds like his recovery has gone smooth, and the left-hander could be lined up to take the ball Tuesday against the Orioles. Suarez posted a superb 3.15 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 97:26 K:BB across 91.1 innings prior to the All-Star break.