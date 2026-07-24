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Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Could return Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Red Sox manager Chad Tracy told reporters Friday that Suarez (groin/illness) is an option to return from the 15-day injured list against the Blue Jays on Sunday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Suarez was initially slated to start during the Red Sox's recent home series against the Orioles, but he was held out due to an illness that prevented him from eating as much. Tracy relayed that he wants to ensure that Suarez is back to full health before taking the mound, and if the veteran southpaw is unable to go Sunday, then Payton Tolle would be lined up to start against Toronto.

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