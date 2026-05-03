Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Dealing with hamstring tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez was removed from Sunday's start against the Astros due to right hamstring tightness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Suarez fired four scoreless frames before being forced to depart due to the injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet known, but that fact it isn't an arm injury is an encouraging development. The left-hander's status for his next turn through the rotation, which lines up for next weekend at home versus the Rays, remains unclear.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Makes early exit•
-
Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Bounces back with dominant start•
-
Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Ambushed in second loss•
-
Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Throws eight scoreless Friday•
-
Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Tosses six scoreless in win•
-
Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Another short outing•