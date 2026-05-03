Suarez was removed from Sunday's start against the Astros due to right hamstring tightness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Suarez fired four scoreless frames before being forced to depart due to the injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet known, but that fact it isn't an arm injury is an encouraging development. The left-hander's status for his next turn through the rotation, which lines up for next weekend at home versus the Rays, remains unclear.