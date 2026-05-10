Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Making next start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez (hamstring) is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Phillies in Boston, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
After he was lifted early in his most recent start May 3 against the Astros due to right hamstring tightness, Suarez had a turn through the rotation skipped but looks set to avoid a stint on the injured list. He'll end up returning to the mound on 10 days' rest to face his former team for the first time since signing a lavish five-year deal with Boston over the winter. The veteran southpaw has gotten off to a strong start to his inaugural campaign with the Red Sox, going 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB in 39 innings through his first seven outings.
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