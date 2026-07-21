Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Not starting Tuesday

Suarez (groin) won't start Tuesday against the Orioles as previously scheduled, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The left-hander was poised to come off the injured list to start Tuesday versus Baltimore after a two-week absence due to a groin strain, but there's now been a change of plan. It's unclear whether or not Suarez has suffered a setback, though it's possible that Tuesday's rainy weather forecast is prompting Boston to exercise caution with his return, per Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston. The Red Sox should provide an update in the near future. Eduardo Rivera will now take the mound Tuesday versus the Orioles.