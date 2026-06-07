Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Sharp in no-decision

Suarez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing a run on six hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was a strong effort from Suarez, who made it through six innings for the first time since April 27, as he held the Yankees scoreless until Paul Goldschmidt's two-out, RBI single in the fifth. Suarez had been struggling coming into the day, allowing nine runs over 10 innings in his previous two outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.18 with a 1.14 WHIP and 63:19 K:BB across 12 starts (65 innings) this season. Suarez is tentatively lined up to face the Rangers at home in his next start.