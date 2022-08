Refsnyder (knee) started in right field and went 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored for Double-A Portland on Saturday.

Refsnyder, who played five innings, began a rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs and appears to be nearing a return to the majors. Both he and Enrique Hernandez (hip) were in the lineup for Portland. Each player could be activated in time for the series beginning Tuesday in Pittsburgh.