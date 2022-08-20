Refsnyder went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, one RBI and a walk in Friday's 15-10 loss to the Orioles.

Making his first start since returning from the injured list, Refsnyder reached base four times, including a pair of doubles. The 31-year-old is enjoying his best season at the MLB level; he's slashing .327/.409/.531 with 12 extra-base hits and 18 runs scored through 115 plate appearances on the year. Prior to going on the injured list, he was stuck in a 7-for-30 (.233) skid over 13 games.