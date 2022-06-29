Refsnyder will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Refsnyder will pick up his third straight start -- all of which have come out of the leadoff spot -- after he went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 loss. Though he's turned in a stellar 1.076 OPS over his 13 games with Boston this season, Refsnyder is expected to move back into a short-side platoon role by the weekend. Fellow outfielder Jarren Duran (personal) will be eligible to come off the restricted list for Friday's series opener in Chicago and should recapture a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching.