Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Begins swinging program

Anthony (finger) has started swinging a bat again, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony began hitting off a tee this week, and he's built up to 30 swings at a time at the moment. The outfielder has been sidelined since early May while nursing a torn tendon in his right ring finger, and manager Chad Tracy outlined that "there's no clear next steps yet" in Anthony's recovery. The team is expected to take their time with Anthony, and he will likely remain at his current level of activity for a "little while" according to Tracy. A return to action with the Red Sox in mid-to-late August might be the best case scenario at this point for Anthony.