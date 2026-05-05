Anthony was diagnosed with a sprained right wrist after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday and may not require a trip to the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old was removed from Monday's game in Detroit due to the injury and returned to Boston on Tuesday to visit a hand specialist, who apparently provided an encouraging diagnosis. Anthony still seems likely to miss at least another game or two, but he could be back in action in the near future if he recovers well over the next couple days.