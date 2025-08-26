Anthony went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Anthony swatted a leadoff homer and put himself into the franchise's record books again, this time as the youngest player in team history to hit a leadoff home run. He later singled and scored on Jarren Duran's three-run shot in fifth. Since a chilly 2-for-27 start to his MLB career, Anthony adjusted to pitching in the majors and slashed .312/.423/.482 over the next 55 games.