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Anthony (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Anthony will miss a third straight start as he continues to recover from a sprained right wrist. The Red Sox have been optimistic that Anthony can avoid the injured list, but the more this drags out, the likelier an IL stint becomes. Masataka Yoshida is grabbing another start at designated hitter Thursday.

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