Anthony (finger) will play in another rehab game with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Interim manager Chad Tracy is not shutting the door on Sunday returns for Anthony and Trevor Story (sports hernia), but he's also not committing to it. "It's just hard to say right now," Tracy said Saturday. Anthony has swung the bat well on his rehab assignment, batting .304 with a pair of homers, but he told NESN on Thursday night that he was still "getting close to where I want to be."