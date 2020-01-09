Play

Travis cleared waivers Thursday and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

After struggling at the plate last season, Travis was designated for assignment earlier in January to clear room on the 40-man roster for Kevin Plawecki. However, Travis went unclaimed on waivers and will accept his assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket rather than testing free agency. Over 68 games at the Triple-A level last year, the 26-year-old hit .275/.362/.432 with seven home runs and 33 RBI.

