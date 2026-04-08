Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Fires 6.1 scoreless frames
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (2-0) earned the win Wednesday versus the Brewers, allowing three hits and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.
The veteran right-hander induced just seven whiffs on 90 pitches (53 strikes) but gave up just two singles and a double to Milwaukee. It's the second straight quality start and victory for Gray, who now has a 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 16.1 innings through his first three outings with the Red Sox.
More News
-
Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Logs quality start in win•
-
Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Surrenders four runs Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Final spring start his best•
-
Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Ineffective in Boston debut•
-
Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Traded to Red Sox•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Will consider waiving NTC•