Gray (2-0) earned the win Wednesday versus the Brewers, allowing three hits and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander induced just seven whiffs on 90 pitches (53 strikes) but gave up just two singles and a double to Milwaukee. It's the second straight quality start and victory for Gray, who now has a 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 16.1 innings through his first three outings with the Red Sox.