Gray (2-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one over four innings.

Gray couldn't replicate the success from his previous outing, when he tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, as Minnesota consistently squared him up from the start. The right-hander allowed at least one hit in every inning he worked, beginning with the leadoff batter in the first inning who later came around to score. The trouble continued in the third when Byron Buxton took him deep, and the fourth inning unraveled with another homer followed by three straight singles that brought home an additional two runs. In his first season in Boston, Gray now owns a 4.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and an 11:4 K:BB across 20.1 innings and will look to limit the damage more efficiently in his next start, slated against Detroit.