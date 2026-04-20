Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Gray will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring Tuesday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Gray exited in the third inning of his start in Monday's 8-6 win over the Tigers due to hamstring tightness. The team believes the issue to be minor, but more will be known about Gray's status after the imaging results are in. Gray is tentatively slated to start Saturday in Baltimore, but that assignment is up in the air. If Gray need some down time, Payton Tolle is a likely replacement in the Boston rotation. As Healey notes, Gray was previously shelved with right hamstring strains during the 2022 and 2024 seasons, missing about 2-to-3 weeks on the two occasions.