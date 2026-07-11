Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Secures 11th win

Gray (11-1) earned the win against the Mets on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings.

It wasn't exactly the most dominant performance out of Gray, with his three punchouts being his lowest in a start since May 6 against the Tigers (two). He allowed at least one baserunner in four of six innings, but he limited the damage to one run and did enough to come away with his eighth-straight quality start (and 12th of the season, tied for fourth-most in the majors). Gray leads the American League with 11 wins and enters the All-Star break with a 2.54 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 95.2 innings this season.