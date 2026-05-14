Gray (4-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Phillies, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

It was a strong performance from Gray, with Philadelphia's lone run coming on a Justin Crawford homer in the third inning. In two starts since returning from the IL, Gray has allowed just one run on six hits over 11 innings. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.18 with a 1.15 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB across seven starts (34 innings). Gray will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up for next week in Kansas City.