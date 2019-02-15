Red Sox's Steven Wright: No longer considered starter
Wright is viewed as strictly a reliever this season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The knuckleballer has made 44 starts and 31 relief appearances thus far in his career. He was primarily a reliever last season and is expected to be exclusively one this year, with an outside shot at saves with the Red Sox currently lacking a proven closer.
