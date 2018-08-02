Wright (knee) has thrown long toss, played catch and participated in drills off the mound, but remains sidelined indefinitely, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox don't know if Wright can be available to pitch again this season, but if he does, it's expected to be out of the bullpen. There isn't room in the rotation for Wright, who pitched well as a long reliever and then as a starter before his surgically repaired knee betrayed him. Wright feels the workload was too much, too soon. "It kind of sucks because a lot of it is trial and error. I came back, and I was throwing the ball well. But I just think the workload was too much, too soon as far as being a starter and trying to go out there seven innings," said Wright.