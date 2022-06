Houck earned a save against the Cardinals on Sunday. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Boston held a 6-1 lead in the ninth but, after a three-run homer from Juan Yepez, Houck was needed to record the final out. He coughed up an infield hit to Tommy Edman before striking out Brendan Donovan to finish off the contest. Houck has picked up a save in each of his last four outings and lowered his ERA to 3.53 through 43.1 frames.