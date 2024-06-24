Grissom has been cleared for a running program and is making progress in his recovery from a right hamstring strain, but the Red Sox haven't yet cleared him to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Though Grissom seems to be trending in a positive direction as he works his way back from the hamstring strain that sent him to the injured list June 2, he looks to be at least a week away from seeing game action in the minors. Once he's ready to return from the IL, Grissom may not have a regular role waiting for him with the big club, as Enmanuel Valdez has found success as a strong-side platoon player at second base following his call-up from Triple-A Worcester on May 29. Rather than having Grissom displace Valdez as the team's starter or have him occupy the short side of a platoon, the Red Sox may prefer to option Grissom to Worcester upon activating him so that he can receive regular reps.